Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh government to procure pulses at Minimum Support Price

Chhattisgarh government to procure pulses at Minimum Support Price

india news
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 10:29 PM IST

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the procurement of the pulses at support price will boost income of farmers

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel tries a traditional instrument during inauguration of a C-Mart, at Jagdalpur in Bastar district (PTI File Photo)
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday launched the procurement drive of pulses, urad, arhar, and moong at Minimum Support Price (MSP) at 20 procurement centres across the state, underlining that the move will encourage farmers to grow pulses and promote the cultivation of pulses in the state.

“The procurement of these crops at support price will give a boost to the income of farmers. Farmers will now have the option that they will be able to sell arhar, moong and urad crops wherever they get a higher price”, said Baghel.

Officials said that through Chhattisgarh State Co-operative Marketing Federation Maryadit (Markfed), tur and urad crops will be purchased at the minimum support price of 6, 600 per quintal and moong pulses at 7, 755 per quintal.

“Urad and moong will be procured from 17 October to December 16 this year while arhar will be procured from March 13, 2023, to May 12, 2023-- under this scheme, arhar will be procured from registered farmers at the rate of four quintals per acre, Moong --two quintals per acre, and urad --three quintals per acre,” an official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP