Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Chhattisgarh government to promote tourist sites linked to Lord Ram

In the first phase, eight of the selected places falling on the forest route taken by Lord Ram during his exile will be developed as tourist destinations, the statement said.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:55 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday.(HT PHOTO.)
         

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet on Thursday decided to develop eight places in the state linked with Lord Ram as places for religious tourism, government officials said, adding that they will be called ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday.

The Cabinet has decided to constitute a four-member team for survey of these tourist spots. “According to various research studies published, Lord Ram had crossed nearly 75 places in Chhattisgarh during his exile in the forest. In 51 out of these 75 places, Lord Ram had stayed for a while,” a government statement read.

In the first phase, eight of the selected places falling on the forest route taken by Lord Ram during his exile will be developed as tourist destinations, the statement said.

These places include Sitamadi-Harchaika of Koriya district, Ramgarh of Sarguja district, Shivrinarayan of Janjgir-Champa district, Turturiya of Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, Chandkhuri of Raipur district, Rajim of Gariaband district, Sihava (Sapta Rishi Ashram) of Dhamtari district, and Jagdalpur of Bastar district.

“A four-member team would survey these eight proposed spots and develop necessary facilities there such as approach roads, signages, tourist facility centre, interpretation centre, vedic village, pagoda waiting shade, water-supply, toilets, seating bench, restaurant, water front development, electricity etc” the government statement read.

The statement said that the work will start at Mata Kaushalya Mandir in Chandkhuri village of Aarang Tehsil in Raipur district very soon.

