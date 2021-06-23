Chhattisgarh govt to provide free tap water to 4.5 million families by 2023

Chhattisgarh plans to provide free tap water to over 4.5 million rural families under Jal Jeevan Mission by the end of 2023.

“Sufficient funds would be provided for ensuring pure drinking water supply to each and every household of the state, and provision of ₹850 crore has been made in the state budget this year for this work. More than 2.2 million families would be provided water supply through taps this year,” chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said in a statement. He said water-borne diseases in rural areas adversely affect the economic condition of the people. “...this problem can be solved by providing pure drinking water supply. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, not only the households but also the schools, Anganwadi centers, and public places would be equipped with proper safe drinking water supply arrangements. Water supply at home will also encourage people to use toilets.”

Baghel said supplying 55 litres of water daily per person in every household would increase the pressure on underground and surface water sources. He added therefore it is necessary to make arrangements for water recharging and also to maintain water storage structures to maintain a continuous supply of water.

Baghel said the supply of pure drinking water to households would prevent health problems caused by contaminated water, arsenic, fluoridated water. “If there is no pure water source in any habitation, then an arrangement will be made to bring water from other habitation or distant villages as well and water will be supplied through taps by making tanks in the villages. As per the requirement, water will also be supplied to the houses by forming a group of some habitations or villages.”