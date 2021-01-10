Chhattisgarh health minister opposes use of Covaxin

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday said use of Covid-19 vaccine- Covaxin should not be allowed as its trial has not been completed yet and final results are awaited.

“The third phase trial of Covaxin is under process. The vaccine has been approved for emergency use (by the Drug Controller General of India). Its use should be avoided until its complete results are out,” Deo told reporters.

When asked whether Covaxin would be administered to people if provided to the state, the minister said, “In my opinion, it should not be allowed in the state. As of now I am not confident to tell people to accept this vaccine.”

Covaxin is indigenous Covid-19 vaccine being manufactured by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The vaccine received DCGI approval for phase I & II human clinical trials and the trials commenced across India from July, 2020.

After successful completion of the interim analysis from the Phase 1 & 2 clinical trials, Bharat Biotech received DCGI approval for phase 3 clinical trials in 26,000 participants in over 25 centres across India, according to the company website.

He, however, said, there is an indication that Covishield vaccine will be made available to the state which would be used at a large scale.

Chhattisgarh has completed the mock drill for the distribution and administration of the Covid-19 vaccine in all its 28 districts and has made elaborate arrangements for the vaccination drive, which is expected soon, a health official said.

2.53 lakh healthcare personnel will be administered the vaccine in the first phase of the drive in the state, he added.