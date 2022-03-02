Chhattisgarh home guard jawan dies by suicide in collector’s bungalow premises

RAIPUR: A 45-year-old home guard jawan allegedly died by suicide in the premises of the collector’s bungalow in Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday.

The jawan, a resident of Bijapur town who was deployed at the main gate as a guard, was found to have hanged himself in the garden area of the collector’s bungalow on Tuesday, police said.

“The deceased who was resident of Manjhiguda, Bijapur committed suicide on Tuesday night by hanging himself on a tree at the backyard of the collector’s bungalow in Bijapur. A case has been registered and postmortem conducted. Prima facie the reason for suicide seems to be some domestic tension at his home,” said inspector general of police, Bastar Range, Sunderaj P.

The exact reason for the suicide will be ascertained only after recording the statements of the family members, which will be done after the cremation rituals, the IG added.

A suicide note, which was purportedly written by the deceased, was also found from the spot.