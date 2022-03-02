Home / India News / Chhattisgarh home guard jawan dies by suicide in collector’s bungalow premises
india news

Chhattisgarh home guard jawan dies by suicide in collector’s bungalow premises

The exact reason for the jawan’s suicide will be ascertained only after recording the statements of his family members, police said.
The jawan, who was deployed at the main gate as a guard, was found to have hanged himself in the garden area of the collector’s bungalow on Tuesday, police said. (Representational Image)
The jawan, who was deployed at the main gate as a guard, was found to have hanged himself in the garden area of the collector’s bungalow on Tuesday, police said. (Representational Image)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 08:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

RAIPUR: A 45-year-old home guard jawan allegedly died by suicide in the premises of the collector’s bungalow in Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday.

The jawan, a resident of Bijapur town who was deployed at the main gate as a guard, was found to have hanged himself in the garden area of the collector’s bungalow on Tuesday, police said.

“The deceased who was resident of Manjhiguda, Bijapur committed suicide on Tuesday night by hanging himself on a tree at the backyard of the collector’s bungalow in Bijapur. A case has been registered and postmortem conducted. Prima facie the reason for suicide seems to be some domestic tension at his home,” said inspector general of police, Bastar Range, Sunderaj P.

The exact reason for the suicide will be ascertained only after recording the statements of the family members, which will be done after the cremation rituals, the IG added.

A suicide note, which was purportedly written by the deceased, was also found from the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out