Chhattisgarh: Labourer killed, another injured in IED blast in Narayanpur

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2025 06:57 PM IST

The blast took place around 11 am at the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine, located under Chhote Dongar police station limits

RAIPUR: A labourer was killed, and another sustained serious injuries on Friday after an improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Maoists exploded at an iron ore mine in Narayanpur district, police said.

A police officer said the two labourers had accidentally come in contact with the IED, triggering an explosion at an open area regularly used by workers to rest. (HT Photo; Representative photo)
The blast took place around 11 am at the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine, located under Chhote Dongar police station limits, a statement issued by the Narayanpur police said.

A police officer said the two labourers had accidentally come in contact with the IED, triggering an explosion at an open area regularly used by workers to rest.

Both the labourers --- Dilip Kumar Baghel and Harendra Nag --- were taken to a hospital in Chhote Dongar and later were referred to the district hospital for further treatment, where Baghel died while receiving treatment. Nag’s condition is reported to be stable, the police statement added.

The security forces have launched a search operation in the area following the blast on Friday.

The Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine operated by the Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) have faced strong opposition from Maoists for a long time.

This is not the first such attack in the region. A labourer was injured in a similar IED blast at the Aamdai Ghati mine on February 5, 2024, while two workers lost were killed in an explosion in November 2023.

