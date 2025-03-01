Menu Explore
Chhattisgarh: 2 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma

ByRitesh Mishra
Mar 01, 2025 03:01 PM IST

Sukma superintendent of police, Kiran Chavhan, said that an encounter broke out between security personnel and Maoists in a forest under Kistaram police station area

Raipur : Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said

Police said an anti-naxalite operation was launched on Friday based on inputs of presence of Maoists in the area. (Representational image)

Sukma superintendent of police (SP) Kiran Chavhan said that an encounter broke out between security personnel and Maoists in a forest under Kistaram police station area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-naxalite operation, he said.

The personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operation launched on Friday based on inputs of presence of Maoists in the area, he said.

“ We have recovered two bodies of Maoists and searching is still going on,” said the SP.

“The intermittent exchange of fire is still underway,” the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

Follow Us On