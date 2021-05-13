Chhattisgarh launches new portal to vaccinate those without mobile, internet

Chhattisgarh has launched CG Teeka web portal to enable the disadvantaged section of its population to register for Covid-19 vaccination programme through help desks, to be set up at hundreds of locations across the state.

The state government said this initiative will help in “systematic” vaccination of residents in the 18-44 years age group by ensuring the state’s poor residents, lacking smart phone or internet facilities, are not left out from the Covid vaccination drive. The government is setting up help desks at the level of panchayats, urban bodies, and municipal corporations among other centres to help them register.

“This initiative will save the people from waiting in long queues. All they have to do is to upload their personal details on http://cgteeka.cgstate.gov.in/user-registration. As soon as they complete the registration process online, they will receive the information about the time and place of vaccination via SMS,” said a senior state government official.

The CoWIN web portal being used nationally to register beneficiaries of Covid vaccines, links the recipients to their mobile numbers, which needs to be entered into the system. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said CG Teeka web portal does away with the requirement of a mobile number, keeping in mind the largely poor and rural population of the state.

“Around 48 percent of the people under the BPL (below poverty line), Antyodaya and destitute category do not have a mobile phone. Because of the system of compulsory online registration, this class may get deprived of Covid vaccination,” Baghel said, explaining the purpose of the initiative. The state government was recently directed by the high court to take special measures to ensure that the vaccination drive also reaches the underprivileged section of the population.

“Convenience of every section of the society has been kept in mind while developing this web portal. People will get accurate information about the place and time of vaccination through this,” Baghel added.

Meanwhile the principal secretary of the health department said the state was left with only 1 lakh doses of Covid vaccines out of the 5 lakh doses allotted to Chhattisgarh for vaccinating the 18-44 years age group.

“As soon as the new consignment of vaccine doses arrives, people will be informed immediately about the time and place of vaccination through SMS,” said Alok Shukla.

