Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Former minister & Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma arrested

RAIPUR: Former Chhattisgarh excise minister and Congress lawmaker Kawasi Lakhma was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged liquor scam, police said. Lakhma has denied all alligations. Lakhma (71) was a six-time MLA from the Konta constituency in Sukma (X/@Kawasilakhma)

Lakhma (71), a six-time MLA from the Konta constituency in Sukma, was summoned to the enforcement directorate (ED) office in the Pachpedi Naka area of Raipur, where he was arrested and later produced in court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED conducted raids last month across Raipur, Dhamtari, and Sukma districts, including the residential premises of Lakhma and his son, Harish.

“Neither any document nor a single penny was found during raids at my places. I am being sent to jail in a false case. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, and Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai are trying to suppress the voice of a poor tribal and Bastar. Since panchayat elections are approaching in the state, they want to keep me away from elections. Therefore, they have taken action against me,” Lakhma said.

The ED began its investigation in November 2022 and claimed that ₹2,161 crore in corruption money was generated in the alleged liquor scam between 2019 and 2023 through multiple methods.

In a previous statement, the ED alleged that Lakhma was a primary recipient of cash proceeds during his tenure as excise minister and he regularly received “substantial amounts in cash on a monthly basis” from the proceeds of the liquor scam.

The ED further alleged that the scam was orchestrated by a syndicate led by (recently retired) Indian administrative service (IAS) officer Anil Tuteja and Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar’s brother Anwar Dhebar.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel criticised the action, calling it a “political vendetta.”

“The arrest of former minister and senior MLA Kawasi Lakhma ji is an action taken with the intention of political vendetta. On the instructions of its masters sitting in the central government, the ED has been conspiring to defame Congress leaders. The entire Congress party stands with Kawasi Lakhma ji,” Baghel said in a post on X.