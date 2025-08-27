Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chhattisgarh man hangs self on tree after wife refuses to cook egg curry

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 27, 2025 10:28 am IST

The wife had refused to cook egg curry saying it was the day of 'Karu Bhaat' festival and she was going to observe a fast the next day.

A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after his wife refused to cook egg curry in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Tuesday.

The police have sent the body for autopsy and further investigation to ascertain the exact reason for suicide is on, the official added.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo for representation)
The police have sent the body for autopsy and further investigation to ascertain the exact reason for suicide is on, the official added.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo for representation)

The incident took place in Sankara village under Sihawa police station limits on Monday evening, a police official said here. As per the preliminary information, Tikuram Sen, the deceased, brought home eggs on Monday evening and asked his wife to cook curry.

She refused, saying it was the day of 'Karu Bhaat' festival and she was going to observe a fast the next day, the official said. 'Karu Bhaat' (a `bitter meal' which includes a dish of bitter gourd) is eaten the day before the Teej festival, observed by married women in Chhattisgarh.

They consume it as their last meal of the day before observing a 'Nirjala' fast the next day for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. Apparently upset, Sen left the house and allegedly hanged himself from a nearby tree.

The police have sent the body for autopsy and further investigation to ascertain the exact reason for suicide is on, the official added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Chhattisgarh man hangs self on tree after wife refuses to cook egg curry
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On