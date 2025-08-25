Hartalika Teej 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, history, significance and all you need to know

Hartalika Teej is an important Hindu festival, celebrated with great devotion by women across North Indian states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. In South India, especially in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, the festival is observed as Gowri Habba, where devotees perform the Swarna Gauri Vrat and offer prayers to Goddess Gauri, seeking blessings for a joyful and harmonious married life. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja darshan, aarti timings, how to book tickets online, offline and live stream guide ) Hartalika Teej 2025: The festival of Hartalika Teej symbolises Goddess Parvati's love for Lord Shiva, inspiring women to fast and pray for marital happiness.(AP)

The festival honours the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolising love, dedication, and marital harmony. Women observe fasts, offer prayers, and adorn their hands with henna as part of the rituals. From date, rituals to timings, here's all you need to know.

When is Hartalika Teej 2025

This year, the significant festival of Hartalika Teej will be observed on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Pratahkala Hartalika puja muhurat: 05:56 AM to 08:31 AM

Duration: 02 hours 35 minutes

Tritiya tithi begins: 12:34 PM on Aug 25, 2025

Tritiya tithi ends: 01:54 PM on Aug 26, 2025

What is the significance of Hartalika Teej 2025

Hartalika Teej holds great significance in Hindu tradition. On this day, married women observe a strict fast and perform puja rituals to worship Mata Parvati, seeking blessings for their husband's well-being. Unmarried women also keep the fast, praying to Goddess Gauri for a suitable life partner. Along with Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej, Hartalika Teej is one of the three major Teej festivals celebrated annually across India with devotion and grandeur.

Hartalika Teej Vrat is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month.(Raminder Pal Singh)

Hartalika Teej 2025 story

According to Hindu scriptures, Hartalika Teej derives its name from Harta (abduction) and Aalika (female companions). The legend says that when King Himavat accepted a marriage proposal from Lord Vishnu for Goddess Parvati, she confided in her friends that she wished to marry only Lord Shiva.

On their advice, Parvati left her home and undertook severe penance in the forest. Moved by her devotion, Lord Shiva accepted her as his consort. Thus, Hartalika Teej symbolises Parvati's unwavering love and dedication, inspiring women to fast and pray for marital bliss.

Hartalika Teej 2025 rituals

1. Women wake up early and take a sacred bath.

2. Clean the house, especially the puja room.

3. Place idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on a wooden plank and light a desi ghee diya.

4. Offer flowers, clothes, jewellery, and shringar items to Mata Parvati.

5. Prepare bhog prasad, rice kheer, suji halwa, poori, and aloo sabzi.

6. In the evening, offer the prasad to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

7. Recite mantras, vrat katha, and perform aarti.

8. After sunset, break the fast and distribute prasad among family members.

9. Finally, seek blessings by touching the feet of elders or in-laws.