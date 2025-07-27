Hariyali Teej 2025: Sawan swings, smiles galore at Teej Mela in Dilli Haat

Delhiites’ love for Teej is on point when it comes to #FestiveGoals. On Hariyali Teej, today, here’s a glimpse of the masti, music, and monsoon vibes at the three-day Teej Mahotsav 2025, organised by Delhi Tourism. Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta cheers on as singer Jasbir Jassi enthrals the crowd on day one of Teej Mahotsav 2025; (Right) Performing artistes welcome visitors at the mela. (Photo: PTI)

Among the many who turned up on day one was Loveleen Bala, who shared, “Teej festival is very close to my heart as I'm a Rajasthani. So me and my sister-in-laws visited this mela and enjoyed a lot… The highlight was to see our CM Rekha ji present as Punjabi singer, Jassi sang beautifully.”

Teej is all about celebrating the colours, culture and tradition. That brought me to this mela. Shivani Singh, Lifestyle influencer

Among many who were spotted enjoying at the mela was Ananya, a standard XII student, who said, “My family celebrates Teej big time. This year when my mum said she wants to visit the mela, I brought along my childhood friend, Vanya. Must say, it turned out to be quite fun!”

I’m visiting from Sydney (Australia), and feel happy to see that in the modern times the Teej traditions are still intact! It’s our culture that keeps us all going. Swati Gupta, Food entrepreneur

Swati Gupta (extreme left) splurged on shopping handmade artefacts, with her sister, at the mela. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Catch It Live

What: Teej Mahotsav 2025

Where: Dilli Haat, Pitampura

When: July 25 to 27

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Netaji Subash Place (Red & Pink Lines)

Story by Rena Blessy Bolimera

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction