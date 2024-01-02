close_game
News / India News / Chhattisgarh: Man kills wife, 3 minor children over suspicion of her affair

Chhattisgarh: Man kills wife, 3 minor children over suspicion of her affair

Jan 02, 2024 09:37 AM IST

Chhattisgarh: Man kills wife, 3 minor children over suspicion of her affair

The incident took place late Monday night in Hirri village under Masturi police station limits following which the accused, identified as Umendra Kewat, was arrested, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

As per preliminary information, Kewat allegedly strangulated his wife, two daughters aged 4 and 5 and a 2-year-old son to death over suspicion that his wife was having an affair, he said.

The accused has been arrested on charges of murder. Further investigation is on into the incident, he said.

Sign out