Chhattisgarh man rapes 16-yr-old daughter, sells her son for 1.5 lakh: Cop

Raipur police on Tuesday arrested eight persons, including a man in connection with repeated rape of his 16-year-old daughter and allegedly falsifying her age to facilitate her delivery and selling her newborn son for ₹1.5 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

Police also arrested the person who bought the newborn on Tuesday. (Representative Image/ ANI)

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Deputy commissioner of police (West), Raipur urban, Robinson Ghuria said the survivor lodged a complaint at New Rajendra Nagar police station on Monday, alleging that her father raped her in 2023 at a relative’s house in Amlidih after threatening to kill her if she disclosed the incident.

A case was registered a sections 64(2)(f), 65, 336, 337, 61(2), 351(2), 115(2), 89 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, sections 4(2), 5(n) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

“The girl told police that her parents had been living separately following a dispute. Her father took her to a relative’s house in Amlidih in 2023, where the alleged sexual assault began and continued. She later became pregnant,” officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that after the survivor informed her aunt about her pregnancy, she told the father, who brought abortion medication and forced the survivor to consume it with the aunt’s help. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that after the survivor informed her aunt about her pregnancy, she told the father, who brought abortion medication and forced the survivor to consume it with the aunt’s help. {{/usCountry}}

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The father again raped her, following which she became pregnant for a second time in 2025, police said. Her father took the survivor to an aide Barkha Verma alias Varsha Mandal’s house, who offered to arrange her safe delivery, police said. She then sent the survivor to another aide, Yogita Rai alias Geeta Rai’s house where she stayed for around two months.

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According to police, the accused then concealed the survivor’s age by altering her Aadhaar card details, showing her to be an adult and married. The survivor was admitted to Vasudev Hospital in Danganiya, Raipur, where she delivered her son.

Police said that the newborn was allegedly sold for ₹1.5 lakh to another family, while the survivor was made to sign certain documents. The survivor was kept at Geeta Rai’s house for 15 days after which the father took her home.

Police said that along with the father, aunt and their two aides, Saheb Mandal (42) and Rohit Kumar Rai (35) were also involved in arranging the survivor’s hospital admission. A woman doctor and another person were also involved in the delivery and selling of the newborn, police alleged. Police also arrested the person who bought the newborn on Tuesday.

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Police have seized the mobile phones of those arrested; the probe is underway.