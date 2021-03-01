Chhattisgarh man trampled to death while trying to take selfie with an elephant

A man was trampled to death by a female elephant when he was trying to take a selfie with the animal and its calf in Sarangarh forest range of Raigarh district on Sunday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Pranay Mishra said that the elephant was crossing a village called Gudhyari when the villagers tried to chase it away along with its calf. The animal panicked and started running.

“Suddenly, the deceased Manohar Lal (21) along with three others went near the elephant trying to take a selfie….The jumbo killed Manohar on the spot while the other three managed to flee,” said Mishra.

The kin of the deceased have been given an instant relief amount of ₹25,000 and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Mishra said after the elephant killed the man, it moved southwards leaving behind the 2-year-old calf, which is still in the village.

According to forest officials, it was the same female elephant that had attacked and killed an elderly woman in Malda village of the area on Friday.

“We are camping in the village since the calf is also waiting. We hope that the elephant will come back at night,” said Mishra.