Home / India News / Chhattisgarh man trampled to death while trying to take selfie with an elephant
india news

Chhattisgarh man trampled to death while trying to take selfie with an elephant

The kin of the deceased have been given an instant relief amount of ₹25,000 and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:20 AM IST
After the elephant attacked and killed the man, it moved southwards leaving behind the 2-year-old calf, which is still in the village. (FOREST DEPT).

A man was trampled to death by a female elephant when he was trying to take a selfie with the animal and its calf in Sarangarh forest range of Raigarh district on Sunday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Pranay Mishra said that the elephant was crossing a village called Gudhyari when the villagers tried to chase it away along with its calf. The animal panicked and started running.

“Suddenly, the deceased Manohar Lal (21) along with three others went near the elephant trying to take a selfie….The jumbo killed Manohar on the spot while the other three managed to flee,” said Mishra.

The kin of the deceased have been given an instant relief amount of 25,000 and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Mishra said after the elephant killed the man, it moved southwards leaving behind the 2-year-old calf, which is still in the village.

According to forest officials, it was the same female elephant that had attacked and killed an elderly woman in Malda village of the area on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Antigua revokes citizenship of Mehul Choksi

New rules make way for self-regulation: I&B ministry secretary

Chhattisgarh man trampled to death while trying to take selfie with an elephant

Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown till March 31

“We are camping in the village since the calf is also waiting. We hope that the elephant will come back at night,” said Mishra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP