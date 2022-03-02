Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: Maoist platoon commander with 3L bounty killed in encounter
Chhattisgarh: Maoist platoon commander with 3L bounty killed in encounter

The police have recovered a pistol and a 5-kg improvised explosive device from the site of the encounter
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 12:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

RAIPUR: A Maoist platoon commander, carrying a reward of 3 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Dantewada, Bastar late on Tuesday, the police confirmed today.

The police have reportedly recovered a pistol, a 5-kg improvised explosive device, and items of daily use from the site of the encounter.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said that the encounter took place on Tuesday evening.

“The encounter took place near the jungles of Tumakpal village under Katekalyan police station. A team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a counter-insurgency operation when the Maoists opened fire and the encounter began. After the gunfight, the police recovered a body from the spot,” the IG said.

Upon investigation, the Maoist was identified as Lakhma Kawasi, a resident of Katekalyan.

“Kawasi was active as the platoon commander of Darbha division of CPI (Maoist) and carried a reward of 3 lakh on his head,” he added.

On Sunday, Chhattisgarh police claimed that two women Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district.

The encounter took place near the jungles of Jabeli village under Naimed police station of the district. Two weapons, including a 9 mm pistol, were recovered from the spot.

