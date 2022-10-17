Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill two villagers in Bastar’s Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill two villagers in Bastar’s Bijapur

india news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 11:19 AM IST

One of the deceased is believed to be Raju Podiyami, the brother of Gangaloor area committee secretary of CPI (Maoist) Dinesh Modiyam

Maoist rebels. (AP File Photo)
ByRitesh Mishra

Maoists have allegedly killed two persons in Bastar region’s Bijapur district, including the brother of one of their operatives on suspicions of him being an informer, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in the jungles under Gangaloor police station limits.

A police team has been sent to the area for verification and bring the bodies to the district headquarters for postmortem.

Sources in the department said another villager has been in the custody of the Maoists since Sunday.

“We have initial information that Maoists have allegedly killed two in Pedakorma and Pusnar villages under Gangaloor police station limits,” Bastar inspector general of police Sundarraj P said.

He said that one of the deceased is believed to be Raju Podiyami, the brother of Gangaloor area committee secretary of CPI (Maoist) Dinesh Modiyam.

“The killing of villager Dula Kodme is being verified,” the IG said.

Meanwhile, a sub-inspector was injured on Sunday during an exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces in Bijapur.

The encounter started on Sunday night on the Tarrem-Chinagelur road under Tarrem police station limits, during which sub-inspector Rajesh Suryawanshi suffered minor injuries.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.




Monday, October 17, 2022
