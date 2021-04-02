Home / India News / Chhattisgarh orders 50% strength in govt offices as Covid-19 hits new daily peak
As per the order, 50% of the staff will attend office while the rest will work from home following a weekly roster. The distribution has to be done in a manner that it doesn’t affect work.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Bhupesh Baghel has asked district collectors to decide if fresh lockdown was needed in the areas under their jurisdiction. (HT Photo)

Chhattisgarh reported 4,617 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, making the government restrict secretariat and directorate offices staff strength to 50%, officials said. The Covid-19 toll in the state also rose to 4,204 with 34 deaths reported on Thursday.

“The information has been received that several employees of Mantralaya (secretariat) and offices of Head of Departments (HoDs) have contracted the Covid-19 infection. In view of this, these offices will function with 50% of their employee strength,” stated the order issued by DD Singh, secretary of the General Administration department.

As per the order, 50% of the staff will attend office while the rest will work from home following a weekly roster. The distribution has to be done in a manner that it doesn’t affect work, an official stated.

The order further stated that vaccination against coronavirus was mandatory for government employees aged above 45 and temporary vaccination centres were being set up at Mahanadi (secretariat building) and Indravati (directorate building) buildings for their ease.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said he has asked district collectors to use discretion to decide if fresh lockdown was needed in areas under their jurisdiction, an official statement said on Thursday.

57 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals and 950 patients completed home isolation on Thursday after recovering from the disease, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 320,613. The number of active cases in Chhattisgarh now stands at 28,987, the CM said.

