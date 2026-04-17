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Chhattisgarh plant boiler explosion: Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal named in FIR

Police cited a preliminary technical report and said it indicated that excessive accumulation of fuel inside the boiler furnace triggered the explosion

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 02:26 pm IST
By Ritesh Mishra
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Police have named Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal in a First Information Report (FIR) filed in connection with the boiler explosion at the conglomerate’s power plant that killed 20 workers and injured 15 others in Chhattisgarh’s Singhitara.

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal. (vedantalimited.com)

In a statement, the Chhattisgarh Police cited a preliminary technical report and said it indicated that excessive accumulation of fuel inside the boiler furnace led to high pressure and triggered the explosion, echoing a Forensic Science Laboratory report.

Police said the FIR was registered against Agarwal, company manager Devendra Patel, and others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections, including 106(1) and 289, related to causing death by negligence and negligent conduct with respect to machinery, based on available evidence and technical findings.

A Vedanta spokesperson refused to comment on the FIR even as police said a detailed probe is underway in coordination with technical experts, and legal action will be taken against those found responsible.

On April 14, Vedanta said the explosion occurred at one of the boiler units at its Singhitarai plant, involving personnel of its sub-contractor, NTPC GE Power Services Limited. The company said its immediate priority was to provide the best possible medical assistance to the affected workers and that it was coordinating closely with medical teams and local authorities.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

anil agarwal
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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