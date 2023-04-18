Home / India News / 8 held for killing 2 in violence-hit C’garh village

8 held for killing 2 in violence-hit C’garh village

ByRitesh Mishra, Raipur
Apr 18, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The bodies of Raheem Mohammad and his son Idul Mohammad were found at a mine, a few kilometres away from the village on April 11, three days after it was rocked by communal violence.

The Chhattisgarh police on Monday arrested eight people in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man and his 35-year-old son in the state’s communal violence-hit Biranpur village last week, police said.

Violence had erupted between Hindu and Muslim groups in the village on April 8 after a fight between schoolchildren. (Representative photo)
“ The main accused, Takeshwar Sinhna, was aware that the two had gone to graze their goats. He instigated others and then started searching for them. When the accused found the two men, they first thrashed them and then bludgeoned them with stones,” Bemetra Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela said.

Violence had erupted between Hindu and Muslim groups in the village on April 8 after a fight between schoolchildren.

A local resident, Bhuneshwar Sahu (22), was killed in the clash. Two houses were burnt down on the outskirts of the village amid a Chhattisgarh called by right- wing organisations on April 10.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

