Chhattisgarh records 12,345 new Covid-19 cases, 170 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 12,345 fresh Covid-19 cases and 170 deaths, taking the infection count to 5,44,840 and the toll to 5,908, a health official said.

The state has recorded over 2.25 lakh cases and 1,993 deaths in the last one month.

The number of active cases in Chhattisgarh reached 1,28,019 after 189 people were discharged from hospitals while 13,886 others completed their home isolation stay in the day.

With this, the number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 4,10,913.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts reported 2,524 and 1,281 new cases, respectively, during the day.

While the total count of infection in Raipur has reached 1,16,259, including 1,632 deaths, Durg's overall caseload climbed to 67,329, including 1,097 deaths.

Rajnandgaon recorded 732 new cases, Bilaspur 1,217 and Koba 885 among other districts, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, 170 were reported on Sunday and Saturday.

With 42,652 samples tested on Sunday, the total number of tests conducted in Chhattisgarh went up to 65,62,553.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,44,840, New cases 12,345, Deaths 5,908, Recovered 4,10,913, Active cases 1,28,019, Tests today 42,652 and Total tests 65,62,553.