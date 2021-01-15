IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh registers bird flu cases in Balod district
india news

Chhattisgarh registers bird flu cases in Balod district

The area within a radius of one-kilometre from the poultry farm has been declared as an “infected zone” and Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have launched necessary action.
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Samples of five of over 150 chickens found dead at GS Poultry Farm in Gidhali village were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on January 11, which were found positive. (PTI PHOTO).

Chhattisgarh recorded its first confirmed cases of bird flu in Balod district on Thursday after samples of chickens that were recently found dead at a poultry farm tested positive for the disease.

According to a release issued by the Chhattisgarh government, samples of five of over 150 chickens found dead at GS Poultry Farm in Gidhali village were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on January 11, which were found positive.

As per the guidelines of the Government of India, the area within a radius of one-kilometre from the poultry farm has been declared as an “infected zone” and Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have launched necessary action.

“In the infected zone, transportation of poultry birds will be completely prohibited while limitations will also be put on the movement of people and vehicles. Besides, the area from 1 km to 10 km of the poultry farm has been declared as a “Surveillance Zone” where monitoring of poultry birds will be carried out,” the release stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.