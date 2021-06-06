Chhattisgarh reshuffles 29 IAS officers, including 9 district collectors

Chhattisgarh government on Saturday transferred 29 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers including nine district collectors in a major reshuffle.

District collectors of Raipur, Rajnandgaon, Janjgir-Champa, Korea, Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Dhamtari, Korba, Mungeli and Bemetara districts have been changed.

“Topeshwar Verma, a 2005 batch IAS officer presently posted as Rajnandgaon collector was transferred as secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department with additional charge of secretary of Transport Department, transport commissioner and commissioner of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, while Taran Prakash Sinha, who was posted as joint secretary to the chief minister with additional charge of commissioner-cum-director of Public Relations has been appointed as Rajnandgaon collector,” the order stated.

Raipur collector S Bharathi Dasan has been appointed special secretary to the CM with additional charge of special secretary, Agriculture Department, nodal officer of ‘Narva, Ghurva, Garuva and Baari’ scheme, Chhattisgarh Godhan Nyay Scheme and commissioner-cum-director of Public Relations.

Commissioner of Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) Saurabh Kumar will be the new Raipur collector.

Janjgir-Champa collector Yashwant Kumar has been posted as director of Agriculture, with additional charge as managing director, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and sugarcane commissioner.

Dhamtari collector Jai Prakash Maurya has been posted as director, Geology and Mining, with additional charge of managing director, Chhattisgarh State Mineral Development Corporation and director, Town and Country Planning.

Korea collector Satyanarayan Rathore has been shifted as registrar, Firms and Societies, with additional charge of mission director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural).

Balrampur-Ramanujganj collector Shyam Lal Dhawde has been appointed as Korea collector.

Korba collector Kiran Kaushal has been posted as director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, with additional charge of managing director, Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation (Markfed), Raipur.

Mungeli collector Padum Singh Alma has been shifted as Dhamtari collector.

Bemetara collector Shiv Anant Tayal will be joint secretary, Agriculture Department, with additional charge as managing director, Chhattisgarh State Agriculture Marketing (Mandi) Board, Raipur.