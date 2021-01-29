Chhattisgarh seeks names of authorised donation collectors from Ram Mandir trust

Chhattisgarh chief secretary has written to the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust to find out names of persons or institutions authorized in Chhattisgarh to collect donations for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as per the official letter.

In his letter, chief secretary Amitabh Jain also cited some incidents of some people and organisations seeking donation in Chhattisgarh for the construction of Ayodhay Ram Mandir, while issuing receipts deemed to be fake.

“One such case was reported from Bilaspur, where a woman was booked by local police for collecting donations for Ram Mandir construction

through fake receipts,” the letter stated.

Jain asked for details of entities authorised for collection of donation to stop “illegal collection” in Chhattisgarh.

The deputy secretary of the Chhattisgarh unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and in-charge of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, Santosh Chaudhary said the state’s Congress government was trying to mislead people through the letter.

“The Congress is misleading and confusing the people to hamper the donation drive though this letter. Firstly, the woman in Bilaspur was booked on VHP’s complaint and secondly, Ram janmabhoomi trust has already made a committee for collecting donations in every state. In Chhattisgarh, total 56 members are part of that committee,” said Chaudhary.

The construction of the Ram Mandir has begun in Ayodhya and it is likely to be will be completed in two to three years time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5 last year.