Chhattisgarh sends notice to news portal for report citing TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh’s public relations department on Tuesday sent a notice to a news portal a day after minister TS Singh Deo sought action against it for citing him as the source for a story claiming chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will resign on August 17. The department asked the portal to issue a corrigendum or else face legal action, an official said on Tuesday.

In the letter to the department on Monday, Deo demanded “strict action” against the portal amid speculation about a rift within the ruling Congress over the chief ministerial post. Deo called the story carried on August 15 a “planned conspiracy” to “pollute” the state’s political environment. Baghel is in charge of the department.

There have been reports about tensions between Baghel and Deo, who was among the chief ministerial candidates when Congress returned to power in the state in 2018. Baghel completed two and half years as the chief minister on July 17. Deo is believed to have called Baghel and reminded him about the power-sharing formula apparently agreed in 2018 when another minister, Tamradhwaj Sahu, was also among the contenders for the top post.

There have been media reports about the formula for sharing the chief ministerial post between Deo and Baghel for two and a half years each.

Both Deo and Baghel have maintained the central leadership will take a final decision on the matter. Deo has been in Delhi since Monday and is believed to be meeting top Congress leaders for the implementation of the formula.

Deo earlier this month camped in Delhi for five days and insisted he travelled to the national capital for a health check-up.

The differences within the ruling party came to the fore when Deo walked out of the assembly demanding clarity from his own government over allegations that one of his relatives was involved in an alleged attack on Congress legislator Brihaspat Singh. Deo was unsatisfied with the government’s statement over the alleged road rage incident involving Singh’s convoy on July 24.

Singh alleged his convoy was attacked at the behest of Deo because he praised Baghel and said the latter will continue to be the chief minister.

After the intervention of the party’s state in-charge PL Punia, the issue was resolved, and Deo returned to assembly after Singh apologised for his statement against the minister.

The Opposition Bhartiya Janata Party said the issue of power-sharing should be resolved for the state’s sake. “The tiff is an internal issue of Congress but as per the statements of party leaders, it seems there was a formula. Leaders of Congress should resolve the issue as soon as possible. Secondly, the people of the state are suffering from this tiff. We all know that Deo, who is also the health minister of the state, was ignored in important meetings of Cabinet due to which people suffered,” said former chief minister Raman Singh.