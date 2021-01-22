IND USA
Chhattisgarh shelter home manager arrested for raping inmate

Three inmates had earlier alleged harassment at the shelter home. One of them later accused the manager of raping her
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:56 AM IST
The manager of a shelter home for women was arrested on Thursday in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district for allegedly raping one of its inmates, police said on Friday. Three inmates had earlier alleged harassment at the shelter home. One of them later accused Jitendra Maurya, the manager, of raping her.

“The statements of the three women were recorded before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC on Thursday during which one of them stated that she was raped by shelter manager Jitendra Maurya. Another woman alleged that she was physically assaulted,” police superintendent Prashant Agrawal said. He added Maurya has been arrested.

The woman, who has accused Maurya of rape, is a gang-rape survivor.

