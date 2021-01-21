Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates two new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Bihar, Chhattisgarh
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday virtually inaugurated two new Kendriya Vidyalayas--one in Bettiah, Bihar and another in Korba, Chhattisgarh.
Speaking on this occasion, Nishank said that the new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bihar's Bettiah has been constructed at a cost of ₹13.016 crore.
"At present, there are 53 Kendriya Vidyalayas in Bihar, out of which 4 Kendriya Vidyalayas are running in two shifts. The Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chhattisgarh's Korba has been constructed at a cost of ₹15.86 crore," he said.
"I am happy to share that all the new Kendriya Vidyalaya buildings are being built with green standards. These buildings will make the next generation aware of nature conservation," he added.
The minister said that a total of 1,245 Kendriya Vidyalayas are being operated in the country and 151 new Kendriya Vidyalayas have been opened in the country in the last six years, wherein 13,88,899 students are studying and excellent education is being imparted to them.
"Out of 1,245 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 953 Kendriya Vidyalayas are being run from their own buildings. The process of building the remaining schools is also going on quickly and soon these schools will be also run from their buildings," the Education Minister added.
Speaking on the new National Education Policy (NEP), Pokhriyal said, "In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NEP that we have introduced will give a new boost. This policy is designed keeping in mind the future of India, which emphasises practical knowledge rather than just book knowledge. The new education policy is capable of realising the dream of a self-reliant India."
The school education secretary and Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan were also present on this occasion.
