Chhattisgarh slashes VAT on diesel, petrol. Check details
india news

Chhattisgarh slashes VAT on diesel, petrol. Check details

On November 3, the central government slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 per litre, respectively.
Chhattisgarh slashes VAT on diesel, petrol. Check details(AFP File Photo)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday slashed the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 1 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. Notably, the decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, news agency PTI quoted a government official as saying.

“Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led cabinet has decided to cut the prices of petrol and diesel. VAT on diesel and petrol has been reduced by 2 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. The state government will bear the loss of about 1,000 cr..” the chief minister's office (CMO) tweeted.

On November 3, the central government slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by 5 and 10 per litre, respectively. Following this, BJP-ruled states, Punjab and Odisha reduced VAT on fuel to further reduce the prices.

On November 16, the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan slashed VAT on fuels, making petrol cheaper by 4 per litre and diesel by 5 per litre. 

“In the cabinet meeting today, it was unanimously decided to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol/diesel. After this, the rates will be reduced by 4 per litre in petrol and 5 per litre in diesel from 12 o’clock tonight,” state chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

