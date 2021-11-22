Chhattisgarh slashes VAT on diesel, petrol. Check details

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday slashed the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 1 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. Notably, the decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, news agency PTI quoted a government official as saying.

“Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led cabinet has decided to cut the prices of petrol and diesel. VAT on diesel and petrol has been reduced by 2 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. The state government will bear the loss of about ₹1,000 cr..” the chief minister's office (CMO) tweeted.

On November 3, the central government slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 per litre, respectively. Following this, BJP-ruled states, Punjab and Odisha reduced VAT on fuel to further reduce the prices.

On November 16, the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan slashed VAT on fuels, making petrol cheaper by ₹4 per litre and diesel by ₹5 per litre.

“In the cabinet meeting today, it was unanimously decided to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol/diesel. After this, the rates will be reduced by ₹4 per litre in petrol and ₹5 per litre in diesel from 12 o’clock tonight,” state chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

