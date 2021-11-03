Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chhattisgarh SP, wife hurt as they try to escape elephant that charged at them
india news

Chhattisgarh SP, wife hurt as they try to escape elephant that charged at them

Trilok Bansal, a 2016 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who is serving as superintendent of police of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, was on an outing with his wife in Amaru forest when a wild elephant charged at them
Senior Chhattisgarh police officer Ratanlal Dangi said when Trilok Bansal and his wife went close to the herd, a female elephant charged at them . (Representative Image/Reuters)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 10:38 PM IST
By Ritesh Mishra

RAIPUR: Superintendent of police (SP) of Chhattisgarh’s Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district and his wife were injured on Wednesday after they fell while trying to escape a wild elephant that charged towards them.

Trilok Bansal, a 2016-batch IPS officer, and his wife were on an outing. They went to see a herd of elephants in the district’s Amaru forest after learning about its movement in the area when the incident happened, Inspector General of Police Bilaspur range Ratanlal Dangi said.

“Local and forest personnel were present on the spot when Bansal and his wife reached the spot. When the two went close to the herd, a female elephant charged at them prompting them to run. They were trying to escape when Bansal and his wife fell,” the senior police officer said. Dangi added that forest personnel accompanying them started screaming to draw the elephant’s attention. “The elephant got distracted and ran towards them,” said the IG.

“ Trilok sustained minor injuries on his head while his wife was safe. The two were rescued by forest personnel and shifted to the district hospital,” the IG added.

The SP was shifted to Bilaspur for medical examination.

Narmrata Gandhi, district collector, said both the SP and his wife are out of danger.

