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Chhattisgarh to appoint ex-SC judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to head UCC panel

The government said the existence of multiple personal laws leads to inequality in legal processes and makes the justice system more complex

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 06:37 pm IST
By Ritesh Mishra, Raipur
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The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday decided to constitute a committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to prepare a report for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the state government said in a statement.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai has been authorised to induct the members of the UCC committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai (@vishnudsai/X)

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who chaired the cabinet meeting that decided to appoint the committee, has been authorised to nominate the panel members, it said.

The government said issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, maintenance and family disputes in the state were currently governed by different personal laws based on religion.

The existence of multiple personal laws leads to inequality in legal processes and makes the justice system more complex, it said, noting that Article 44 of the Constitution of India also advocated working towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code for all citizens.

The committee will seek suggestions from citizens, organisations and experts, and may also invite feedback through a web portal. Based on its recommendations, a draft will be prepared and placed before the cabinet for approval, which will be introduced in the state assembly.

Justice Desai, who will head the Chhattisgarh committee, has previously headed panels that drafted the UCC laws in Uttarakhand and Gujarat as well.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

uniform civil code
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