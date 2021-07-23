Chhattisgarh to audit deaths due to O2 shortage

Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh will audit deaths caused Covid-19 amid controversy over the fatalities caused by the shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic, state health minister T S Singh Deo said on Friday while insisting the Centre never sought such data.

This comes days after opposition parties accused Union minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar of misleading Parliament by saying no state reported such fatalities even as oxygen crisis in part defined the devastation of the second wave. The Congress on Thursday moved a breach of privilege motion against Pawar for allegedly misleading Parliament over the deaths.

Deo said when the Centre says no one died due to lack of oxygen, it was probably referring to Chhattisgarh, a state with surplus oxygen. He added in states such as Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, people died due to lack of oxygen and that cannot be forgotten. Deo said the oxygen production capacity of Chhattisgarh is 388.87 MT and the peak consumption reported was 180 MT on April 26.

Deo said they are open to accountability. “So, we are going to audit each and every Covid-19 death. For Chhattisgarh, we are responsible and hence we will... bring out the truth. We are also open for inputs from the citizens.” He asked NGOs, members of civil society, and journalists to bring any relevant information to the government’s notice.

“I also urge the central government to conduct a similar audit to get record of such occurrences and develop a robust plan to avoid any future tragedies.”