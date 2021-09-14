Chhattisgarh to bring Bapu’s Sevagram to state with similar ashram

The Chhattisgarh government will be developing an ashram in Nava Raipur along the lines of Mahatma Gandhi’s Sevagram ashram in Wardha, officials said on Tuesday. This ashram will promote the ideals of Bapu.

The government has started the process of identifying land for the ashram in Nava Raipur, an official said.

“Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has given instructions to identify 75-100 acres of land in Nava Raipur for the project. He has also directed the officials to submit an action plan before October 2, 2021,” a statement issued by government said.

“Rural art, craft , folk music and other artisans will be promoted and experts will also visit the ashram to provide guidance. The government is also planning to open an old-age home and a school for underprivileged kids,” the official said. To ashram will be built using clay, wood and limestone, he added.

The project is inspired by the Sevagram situated in Wardha, Maharashtra, which was established in year 1936 as the residence of Mahatma Gandhi.