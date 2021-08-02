Chhattisgarh to reopen schools for classes 10, 12 from today; parents say govt should have waited

Chhattisgarh will reopen government and private schools for classes 10 and 12 with 50 per cent attendance from Monday, a decision criticised by parents in the state. According to an official order, the government has said schools will be reopened in districts with a positivity of 1% for the previous seven days.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Chhattisgarh were closed due to the second wave of the pandemic. The decision to reopen schools from Monday was taken during a recent cabinet chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The parents association in Chhattisgarh has expressed dissatisfaction over resuming offline classes for students and urged the state government to reconsider its decision. Kristopher Paul, the president of the Chhattisgarh Parents Association, told PTI that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely in August and so the decision to reopen schools should have been taken next month. Alleging that the government took this decision in a hurry to benefit private school owners, Paul also said the monsoon season causes viral disease among children and the government should have waited.

The state government also allowed the resumption of offline classes for students of classes 1, 5 and 8 subject to certain conditions.

According to the official order, in order to start offline classes for students in rural areas of the state, it is necessary to get the recommendation from gram panchayats concerned and the parents committees of schools. In urban areas too, similar recommendations are needed from local corporators and parent committees before starting online classes for students classes 1, 5 and 8, the order added.

However, offline classes will not be started immediately for students of classes 6, 7, 9 and 11, PTI further reported.

Students who will attend offline classes will do so on alternative days and those down with cough, cold and fever will be banned. The order also said that online classes will continue and it will not be mandatory for students to attend schools.

Chhattisgarh has so far recorded 1,002,222 Covid-19 cases, 13,525 related deaths and 986,778 recoveries. Active cases of Covid-19 stand at 1,919.

(With PTI inputs)