Chhattisgarh tops February national ranking under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has secured the first position among bigger states in the February 2026 national ranking under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, marking a significant milestone in the field of women's health, nutrition and empowerment, officials said on Wednesday. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (PTI)

Chhattisgarh recorded 93.37 per cent enrollment, an approval rate of 83.87 per cent, and 93.95 per cent timely grievance redressal, reflecting the state's efficient implementation of the scheme, an official release stated.

The proportion of cases pending for more than 30 days remained limited to 7.07 per cent, while the pending grievance rate stood at only 4.96 per cent, indicating effective monitoring and transparent service delivery, it said.

Notably, the state improved its position by six ranks compared to the previous month, emerging as the top-performing state in the country, it added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the honour reflects the state's sustained commitment to strengthening maternal welfare programmes.

Sai congratulated officials, employees, Anganwadi workers and field-level staff of the Women and Child Development Department, stressing that maternal and child health are the top priorities for the government.

He noted that the PMMVY plays a key role in promoting safe motherhood by providing financial assistance to pregnant women.

Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Rajwade described the achievement as a proud moment for Chhattisgarh.

She said that under the guidance of the chief minister, Chhattisgarh has effectively implemented women's welfare programmes among the leading states, attributing the success to the coordinated efforts, commitment, and timely work of departmental officials, staff, and Anganwadi workers.

Rajwade informed that in the financial year 2025-26 to date, a total of 1,86,586 pregnant women have been enrolled under the PMMVY in Chhattisgarh, and an amount of ₹72,24,89,000 has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

The effective implementation of the PMMVY has strengthened maternal and child healthcare services in the state, with Chhattisgarh increasingly emerging as a model for other states across the country.

Under the scheme, a cash incentive of ₹5,000 in three instalments is paid directly to pregnant women and lactating mothers for the first living child of the family, subject to them fulfilling specific conditions, officials said.