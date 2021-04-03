Home / India News / Chhattisgarh writes to Centre seeking vaccination for journalists
india news

Chhattisgarh writes to Centre seeking vaccination for journalists

Chhattisghar chief minister Bhupesh Baghel directed district collectors on Thursday to decide upon imposing lockdown in their respective districts, taking into account the situation at the local level.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Chhattisgarh writes to Centre seeking vaccination for journalists

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo has written to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and urged him to include journalists in the Covid-19 vaccination drive as frontline workers.

Singhdeo, in his letter, cited a surge in the Covid-19 cases and added journalists should be a part of the drive.

He wrote to Vardhan as the Durg district collector announced a lockdown in the Chhattisgarh district from April 6 to April 14 in view of the surge.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel directed district collectors to decide upon imposing lockdown in their respective districts, taking into account the situation at the local level, an official statement said.

More districts could announce lockdown in the next couple of in view of the rise in cases.

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 4,617 Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike ever.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 1,327 and 996 of the new cases on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP