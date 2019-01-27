Chhota Bheem joins PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan with mobile app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has got support from a very unusual quarter — Chhota Bheem. The country’s most popular cartoon character joined the cleanliness drive on January 25, a day before the Republic Day.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the Chhota Bheem handle also released an app “Chhota Bheem — Swachh Bharat Run” on Google play store. The iconic cartoon character was welcomed by the prime minister himself.

“A big support by Chhota Bheem. Thank you Chhota Bheem, for strengthening the team that is fulfilling the dream of a Swachh Bharat. This valuable support will surely motivate more youngsters to join the movement,” PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

छोटा भीम का बड़ा समर्थन!



Thank you Chhota Bheem, for strengthening the team that is fulfilling the dream of a Swachh Bharat.



This valuable support will surely motivate more youngsters to join the movement. https://t.co/vjPU50DSoJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2019

“Swachh Bharat is an endless runner game packed with challenges but with a universal message to keep India clean,” the app’s description says.

In the game, you can run through cities like Mumbai, Jaipur and Delhi while collecting waste with Chhota Bheem to make India clean and green. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachch Bharat Abhiyan was launched on October 2, 2014 after the NDA government took charge.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 11:47 IST