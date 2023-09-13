Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Chidambaram cites Rishi Sunak's reponse in UK Parliament, takes dig at Centre; ‘wish such debate…’

Chidambaram cites Rishi Sunak's reponse in UK Parliament, takes dig at Centre; ‘wish such debate…’

BySnehashish Roy
Sep 13, 2023 10:03 PM IST

The Congress leader pointed out how UK PM was faced with ‘hard questions’ hours after he returned to Britain after his India visit.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a jibe at the Centre citing a recent debate in the British Parliament where UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave ‘prompt answers’ to ‘hard questions’ by the Opposition regarding his discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and wished such a debate took in India's Parliament. He further said that such debates were normal when Jawaharlal Nehru was the PM.

Also read: P Chidambaram's ‘ethnic cleansing' claim as last Kuki families ‘forcibly removed’

Congress MP P. Chidambaram(ANI)

Rishi Sunak on Monday informed the UK lawmakers about his meeting with PM Modi during his visit to India to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. He told in the House of Commons that he had ‘warm and productive’ discussions with PM Modi on the free-trade agreement (FTA). He further highlighted his three key aims of his visit, which included strengtheing ties with India, climate action and increasing diplomatic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine conflict.

The Opposition members then asked Sunak about the the British Sikh activist Jagtar Johal who is in Indian jail on serious charges. The UK PM responded that he raised the matter during his talks and assured that the UK ‘remains committed to seeing a resolution to the case’.

The former Union minister suggested to read the debate that took place in the House of Commons and lauded how a debate took place within hours after Sunak returned to the UK. “It is not important who prevailed in the debate.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Topics
rishi sunak centre debate british parliament
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP