Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Chief of US naval operations admiral Mike Gilday to begin 5-day visit to India
india news

Chief of US naval operations admiral Mike Gilday to begin 5-day visit to India

"This visit is a great opportunity for me to meet with my counterpart in India and discuss areas for continued mutual cooperation. No doubt, there are many areas where we can partner and collaborate," Gilday said on Friday while announcing the visit.
United States' chief of naval operations admiral Michael M Gilday.
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 08:27 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The United States' chief of naval operations admiral Michael M Gilday will arrive in India on a five-day visit on Monday to reaffirm the growing level of naval cooperation between the two countries. The visit will conclude on October 15, during which Gilday is scheduled to meet India's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and other officials.

"This visit is a great opportunity for me to meet with my counterpart in India and discuss areas for continued mutual cooperation. No doubt, there are many areas where we can partner and collaborate," Gilday said on Friday while announcing the visit.

In a statement, Gilday also described India as "one of the closest strategic partners" and said, the relationship between New Delhi and Washington "is a stronghold of a free and open Indo-Pacific." "I am grateful for our navies’ continued cooperation in the Indo-Pacific to create an inclusive, free and open rules-based order," the senior official also said, adding, "And by continuing to work closely with the Indian Navy, we will increase our interoperability for decades to come as well as maintain security, stability, and prosperity."

RELATED STORIES

The visit coincides with the second phase of the Malabar exercise, which is set to begin from Tuesday. The mega wargame in the Bay of Bengal will continue till October 15 and it will feature the navies of all four Quad countries - India, the US, Australia and Japan.

According to the Indian Navy officials, the second phase of the Malabar exercise will feature a number of complex drills involving several frontline warships and other assets of the four navies.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india-us military ties
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre permits export of 4 million doses of Sputnik Light vaccine to Russia

Power minister slams opposition for ‘unnecessary panic’ over coal shortage

Encounter going on in Bandipora, Anantnag; 2 terrorists killed, say police

Covid-19 cases rise slightly in Mumbai, deaths under control
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP