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Child among 2 killed; headless bodies chopped into 18 pieces and dumped in Bihar river

Kaimur SP Shukla said the manner in which the bodies were dismembered and dumped made it clear that this was a premeditated crime

Updated on: May 11, 2026 07:38 pm IST
By Prasun K Mishra, Bhabua
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Eighteen severed body parts, including two headless torsos and limbs that had been stuffed into two suitcases, were found in a river under a bridge in western Bihar’s Kaimur district on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Kaimur SP Hari Mohan Shukla directing the FSL experts at the crime scene under the Durgawati bridge

The gruesome discovery was made around 10 am on Sunday when locals, alerted by a foul stench emanating from under the bridge along the Mohania-Chausa National Highway, spotted two torsos floating in the water. When they went closer, they also spotted two blue suitcases with severed limbs and body parts.

A child, believed to be 10-12 years old, is believed to be one of the two victims.

Police said the suitcases possibly opened when they were thrown into the Durgawati River.

Police said they retrieved 18 body parts of two individuals from different sections of the river by the end of the operation, which continued for hours. The nails of one of the severed hands bore traces of nail polish.

 
bihar kaimur
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