Child rights body pulls up Cong leader for comment on girls' reproductive age
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a notice to Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma, requesting him to provide an explanation within 2 days after his statement that Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was wrong to demand an increase in minimum age of marriage for women because according to doctors, a girl is ready for reproduction by the age of 15.
Also Read: Congress leader’s remark on girls’ reproductive age backfires, BJP seeks apology
"NCPCR issued a notice to Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma, requesting him to "provide an explanation within 2 days giving reasons and justifying his intention for making such discriminatory statements against minor girls and law," news agency ANI tweeted.
The minister responded to MP CM's suggestion that the minimum age of marriage of women should be made 21, at a press conference. "According to doctors, a girl is ready for reproduction by the age of 15. Is the CM a doctor or a scientist? On what basis does he want girls' marriage age to be increased to 21 from 18?" he said.
Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders demanded an unconditional apology from the minister over his comments.
“This shows the mindset of Congress leaders about women in the society. While chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statement was in reference to empowerment of women by giving them equal legal status that men have in the society, the Congress leader’s remark was about women’s reproductive age,” said state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal.
It was unfortunate that Congress leaders continued to insult women and the Congress high command remained silent, Agrawal continued his attack, adding that this was despite the fact that the party is headed by a woman.
