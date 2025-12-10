The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has launched an inquiry into the death of a newborn at the Government Mother and Child Hospital in Yadgir, taking suo motu cognizance after the family alleged that doctors failed to provide timely care to the mother. Child rights panel launches probe into newborn’s death

Commission president Shashidhar S Kosambe said a complaint had been received accusing the hospital of negligence and that a detailed report had been sought from authorities within seven days.

“A protest erupted at the hospital following the death. I have directed the authorities to submit a detailed report on the incident within seven days, including a comprehensive explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death,” he told HT. He said doctors later reported that the baby had no heartbeat when surgery was performed.

The case involves 35-year-old Neelabai of Balichakra Tanda, who was brought to the hospital with labour pains. Her family said she was neither given a bed nor treated despite waiting through the day. They said she lay on the hospital floor until her bleeding worsened, after which she was taken for a C-section. The baby was declared dead, prompting the family to stage a protest outside the hospital with the body. The couple, Neelabai and her husband Devappa, who have two daughters, had hoped for a son after nine years.

Relatives said doctors initially told them a normal delivery would take place on Sunday and that surgery was attempted only around 5 a.m. They alleged the delay cost the baby’s life.

Yadgir district surgeon Dr. Rizwana said the mother had been admitted on Saturday and that her official due date was November 26 but had been postponed by the family. She said complications emerged in the early hours of Sunday. “A critical complication arose at 3 a.m. There was placental abruption leading to severe bleeding, and the baby’s heartbeat had stopped before the C-section was performed by Dr. Nagashree,” she said. “Due to the efforts of the staff and doctors, we were able to save the mother. But the baby had to be removed through a C-section.”

She added that the case would undergo a full audit, and action would be taken if any staff member was found at fault.