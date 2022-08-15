Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Children rejecting foreign toys reflects spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

Children rejecting foreign toys reflects spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

india news
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 76th Independence Day, said, “I have heard from countless families that 5-7-year-old children tell their parents that they do not want to play with foreign toys.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the NCC cadets after addressing the nation at Red Fort on the occasion of 76th Independence Day on Monday. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 76th Independence Day, on Monday said even a 5-year-old child refuses to play with foreign toys and it reflects the spirit of self-reliant India in him and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' runs through his veins.

"I want to salute the little children between 5 and 7 years of age. The nation's consciousness has been awakened. I have heard from countless families that 5-7-year-old children tell their parents that they do not want to play with foreign toys. When a 5-year-old child makes such a resolution, it reflects the spirit of self-reliant India in him and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' runs through his veins," he said.

In his monthly "Mann ki Baat’ radio show in July, the PM had also lauded Indian toy industry, noting that its export has soared to 2,600 crore from 300-400 crore.

Calling on people to be "vocal for local toys", the prime minister had last year said about 80 per cent of the toys were being imported by India with crores of rupees going abroad and asserted that it was very important to change this situation.

RELATED STORIES

Noting that India's share is only about 1.5 billion dollars (over 11,000 crore) in the global toy market of approximately 100 billion dollars ( 7.5 lakh crore), Modi had pitched for improving the country’s standing in what he called ‘Toyconomy’ or the economic aspects of the toys and gaming industry.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
narendra modi independence day toy
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP