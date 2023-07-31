Chilling video of train killings sparks outrage; Congress says ‘genie of hate out of bottle’

A purported video of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable who allegedly killed his senior colleague and three Muslim passengers in a moving train has sparked massive online outrage, with Congress calling it a result of a “hyper-charged and highly polarised news media and social media atmosphere.” In the video, the accused, Constable Chetan Singh (34), can be standing near the body of a victim.

The video, shot by passengers, shows the constable standing beside the body of the victim.

In the video, shot by fellow passengers, Singh can be purportedly heard saying: “… Pakistan se operate hue ye, aur media yahi coverage dikha rahi hai, unko sab pata chal raha hai ye kya kar rahe hain… Agar vote dena hai, agar Hindustan mein rehna hai to mai kehta hun Modi aur Yogi, ye do hain, aur aapke Thackeray .”

Government Railway Police (GRP) commissioner Ravindra Shisve told media persons that the video clip is being examined along with other materials.

Singh shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and another passenger in B5 coach with his automatic weapon after 5am. He then shot dead another passenger in the pantry car five coaches away and went on to kill one more passenger in S6 coach, reported PTI citing an official.

The deceased passengers were identified as Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (48), a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar, Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48), a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, and one Sadar Mohammed Hussain.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The cold-blooded murders carried out by a RPF constable is the result of a hyper-charged and highly polarised news media and social media atmosphere. The genie of hate is now out of the bottle and it will take a lot of collective effort to put it back in.”

“The message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was aimed to dial down the hate and violence spreading due to the ideology of the RSS, and the politics of prejudice and polarisation of the BJP. Its top leadership is complicit in damaging the social fabric of India. The vast majority of Indians will soon reject this politics of hatred and vengeance,” he added.

Earlier today, Inspector general-cum-principal chief security commissioner, Western Railway, PC Sinha said the constable is a short-tempered person and was suffering from mental health issues.

RJD leader and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha said, “A #RPF jawan named Chetan Singh killed four people in the Jaipur-Mumbai train. Among the dead, three are Muslims and one is a member of the tribal community. Chetan Singh may be declared mentally unstable/sick from tomorrow. Believe me, this mental illness has now spread widely in our society.”

Alleging that the incident was a “terror attack” targeted at Muslims, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that it was “specifically targeted Muslims. It is the product of continuous anti-Muslim hate speech & unwillingness of @narendramodi to put an end to it. Will the accused #RPFJawan become a future BJP candidate? Will his bail be supported by the govt? Will he be garlanded when released? Happy to be proven wrong #JaipurMumbaiExpress.”

The GRP has formed an SIT to probe the incident.

"It is too early to jump to any conclusion, and at this stage, it will be premature to comment anything and share any details about the probe," Shisve said, adding that police will investigate and examine whatever material they get.

"This is the first-of-its-kind of the incident on a running train. Passengers are scared. We want to assure them that police will investigate the incident in detail," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

