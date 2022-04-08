Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China is applying same principle to India: Rahul Gandhi on Russia-Ukraine war

Like Russia is denying that Donetsk and Luhansk are part of Ukraine, China also says Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are not India's, Rahul Gandhi said adding that the government is not taking Chinese threat seriously.
Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited Sharad Yadav as the RJD leader was not keeping well for the past few days. 
Published on Apr 08, 2022 02:05 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said China is applying the same principle that Russia has done to Ukraine. Drawing a parallel between Donetsk, Luhansk and Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi said, "The government is not accepting the reality."

"Russia says that they don't accept the territoriality of Ukraine, they don't consider the Donetsk and Luhansk regions parts of Ukraine. Russia attacked Ukraine on that basis. What is the aim? Break the alliance of NATO-Ukraine-US. China is applying the same principle to India. China is saying that Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are not yours (India's) and they have deployed their troops there. Govt is ignoring this. But we have a model (Russia-Ukraine). That model can be applied here too," Rahul Gandhi said as he was asked to comment on the ongoing crisis between Russia-Ukraine when he visited RJD leader Sharad Yadav in Delhi.

In his Lok Sabha speech in February, Rahul Gandhi talked at length about India's China police and said India brough China and Pakistan together. "The strategic goal of India should have been to keep China and Pakistan separate. But what you have done is to bring them together. Do not underestimate what we are facing. This is a serious threat to India," he had said in the speech.

Talking about India's present economic situation, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said, "You can't imagine India's economic situation and job condition. Never in your life you would have seen what is coming next. The employment structure of this country, the backbone is broken. Small & medium business, small shopkeepers, informal sector is our backbone."

"Economists & bureaucrats make their plans by looking at other nations. PM says we've to become like them. It can't be done like that. First, we've to realise who we're & what's happening here. They've broken the backbone, terrifying results would come in next 3-4 years," he said.

