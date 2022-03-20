Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China LAC issues discussed with Japan: Harsh Shringla
China LAC issues discussed with Japan: Harsh Shringla

The Indian side’s position on the standoff on the LAC was conveyed to the Japanese side during the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla told a media briefing.
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla (ANI/File)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 04:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

India on Saturday said it could not be “business as usual” in relations with China until the dragging military standoff in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is resolved and peace and tranquillity is restored in the border areas.

Also Read | India, Japan seek immediate end to violence in Ukraine, suggest dialogue to resolve conflict

“The issue of China did come up. Both countries did inform each other of their perspectives,” he said. The Indian side informed the Japanese side “about the situation in Ladakh...the attempts at massing of troops, the attempts at multiple transgressions, and also the fact that we were holding talks with China on the border-related issues and the recent issues in Ladakh”, he said.

“We also made it clear that until and unless we had a resolution of the issues involved [and] there was peace and tranquillity in the border areas, we could not consider the relationship to be business as usual,” Shringla said.

“Normalcy in the relationship would depend on progress on the issues that we are discussing,” he added.

