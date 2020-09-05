e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh

China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh

Due to the Indian Army’s pre-emption on August 29, 30, 31, the PLA’s objective of unilaterally changing the facts on the ground could not be achieved.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:51 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Both banks of Pangong Tso are targets of PLA aggression.
File photo: Both banks of Pangong Tso are targets of PLA aggression. (AP)
         

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), under commander-in-chief Xi Jinping, defines its Tibet border with Ladakh by a green line that runs over finger 4 relief feature on the north bank of Pangong Tso and nearly claims all the Chushul Valley on the south banks of the salt-water body. This line was defined by the Chinese on the map in 1960 and since then it is the ambition of each ruler of ‘forbidden city’ to reach that objective.

However, due to the Indian Army’s pre-emption on August 29, 30, 31, the PLA’s objective of unilaterally changing the facts on the ground could not be achieved and hence the irritation among the Chinese government against India.

While the leaders of communist China were talking peace and tranquillity to their military and diplomatic counterparts, the PLA was militarily beefing up to reach the green claim line on the southern banks of Pangong Tso on the night of August 29-30.

Also read: India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues

“If the Indian specialized troops had not pre-empted the Chinese by occupying all dominant heights on the southern banks and Chushul, the PLA would have taken control of the Valley. The Chinese single-minded focus is to reach the green line and the Indian focus is not to allow them but reach the patrolling limits defined by the government,” said a senior official.

Fact is that the PLA is heavily deployed on its part of the LAC with heavy guns, tanks and surface to air missile in a bid to cow down the Indian Army into submission. However, with Indian Army undertaking readjustment of its forces on finger four and south of Pangong Tso, the PLA will have to think twice before making the next military move.

According to authoritative sources, there is evidence of PLA force accretion on the Chinese border with Bhutan as China would like to emphasise its military might on the tiny kingdom of happiness. However, just like in Doklam in 2017, the Indian Army will stand up to the PLA in this area in support of its closest ally.

tags
top news
India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues
India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10
Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In