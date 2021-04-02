Home / India News / China sees a 'weak India', says Rahul Gandhi, explains why Congress is not winning elections
india news

China sees a 'weak India', says Rahul Gandhi, explains why Congress is not winning elections

Showing his iPhone, Rahul Gandhi said the production battle has been won by China. "I don't see how India and the US are challenging this problem," he said.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON APR 02, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said no other party, apart from the BJP, is winning elections in India.

In a live conversation with Ambassador Nicholas Burns of Harvard Kennedy School on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said China is occupying Indian territory as "we talk" and this is because China sees a "weak India, an India which is internally divided". "I am absolutely convinced that a strong India with a clear strategy will have no issue to counter Chinese aggression," Rahul said.

Showing his iPhone, the Congress leader said the world's production battle has been won by China. "I don't see how India and the US are challenging this issue," he said.

In a live conversation with Ambassador Nicholas Burns of Harvard Kennedy School on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said China is occupying Indian territory as "we talk" and this is because China sees a "weak India, an India which is internally divided". "I am absolutely convinced that a strong India with a clear strategy will have no issue to counter Chinese aggression," Rahul said.

Showing his iPhone, the Congress leader said the world's production battle has been won by China. "I don't see how India and the US are challenging this issue," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India condemns violence in Myanmar, calls for restoration of democracy

‘Don’t trust SEC’: TDP boycotts MPTC, ZPTC polls in Andhra Pradesh

Centre advises 11 states of ‘grave concern’ on Covid-19 control measures

News updates from HT: Keep calm, BKU urges farmers after attack on Tikait

sam elections, he said, "In Assam, the gentleman who runs our campaign has been sending videos of BJP candidates running around voting machines in their cars. But there is nothing going on in national media."

On the farmers' protest, Rahul Gandhi said the agriculture sector needs to be reformed but it can not be done without consulting the stakeholders. "When we were in the government, we had constant feedback. It amazes me how quickly we got feedback, whether from farmers, businessmen... That feedback loop is shut now. So farmers have no other way," he said, adding Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote multiple letters asking the Centre to not pass the laws which have led to the stir.

Drawing a parallel between the passage of farm laws in Parliament and the imposition of Coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, Rahul said, "This is all about how you run the country. All this comes from a belief that centralised power understands everything. The issue of lockdown was not discussed in the Cabinet. "

On the economic front, Rahul said there is a need to jumpstart consumption in India by giving money in the hand of people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP