China's new 'land boundary law' can have implications on bilateral agreements: MEA

Also, the boundary question is of concern to India as the same remained unresolved between the two nations, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.
File photo of MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addressing the media.(ANI Photo )
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 03:12 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said China’s new legislation, titled ‘Land Boundary Law’ can have an implication on existing bilateral agreements on border management. Also, the boundary question is of concern to India as the same remained unresolved between the two nations, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

“Such unilateral move will have no bearing on the arrangements that both sides have already reached earlier, whether it is on the boundary question or for maintaining peace and tranquillity along LAC in India-China border areas,” the statement read, adding that India expected China to avoid undertaking any action under the pretext of the new law that could unilaterally alter the situation in the border areas.

RELATED STORIES

Regarding the boundary question that the MEA said remained unresolved, the MEA said, “Both sides have agreed to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution to the boundary question through consultations on an equal footing. We have also concluded several bilateral agreements, protocols and arrangements to maintain peace and tranquility along the LAC… in the interim”   

“The passage of this new law does not in our view confer any legitimacy to the so-called China-Pakistan "Boundary Agreement” of 1963 which the Government of India has consistently maintained is an illegal and invalid agreement," Bagchi further said in the statement.

According to the statement, the new law stated among other things that China abided by treaties concluded with or jointly acceded to by countries on land boundary affairs. It also has provisions to carry out reorganisation of districts in border areas.

 

 

