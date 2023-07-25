Ponzi scheme case: Lookout circular against Chinese national

The ministry of home affairs has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against a 40-year-old Chinese national from Zhenjiang state, who ran a mega online ponzi scheme from China with the help of his associates in India in which they siphoned off at least ₹100 crore from unsuspecting youths using morphed photos of prominent people. The LOC was issued on the request of the EOW of Odisha Police. (Representative file image)

Officials of the economic offences wing (EOW) of Odisha police said the LOC has been issued against Guanhua Wang, the 40-year-old from Hangzhou city of China’s Zhenjiang province whose Bangalore-based company called “Bettec Technologies Private Limited” ran mobile apps like Dice, Quickwrummy, Fly Aviator, Weonlinepro Three, MVP trader, Ft11, UNO, ForexDana, Live 22 Cash, Aviator X, City5m and Homer Alexander promising the investors to double their money through game shows. Together these Apps had 1.56 Crore + downloads, an EOW case registered earlier this year said.

“The LOC was issued on the request of the EOW of Odisha Police,” said inspector general of police of EOW, Jai Narayan Pankaj.

“A case has been registered under Sections 419/420/467/468/471/120-B of IPC, 66-C and 66-D IT Act and Section 6 OPID Act.” Earlier, LOC was issued against four Chinese persons in similar cases.

Pankaj said the accused had siphoned more than ₹100 crore through his company.

According to the police official, Wang had visited India six times in 2019 and 2020 mainly Bangalore. After that, he operated from China with the help of many India based associates who look after the managing of mule bank accounts, shell companies/ firm and Crypto-traders, whatsapp/ telegram group tutors/administrators.

The total transactions in the above suspected bank accounts are of more than ₹1,000 crore.

The IG said EOW has so far frozen around ₹70 lakh from his company’s accounts in 14 different banks.