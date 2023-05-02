Punjab man arrested for duping 2 Karnal residents of 25 lakh

The Karnal district police have arrested a man for allegedly duping two people of ₹25 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused has been identified as Lakhwinder of Patiala district in Punjab. The police have also recovered ₹18,000 from him. Karnal SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said that the accused was arrested from the Delhi airport on April 29 after the police had issued a lookout circular against him as he went to Romania illegally where he was arrested. After completing his sentence, he returned to India. He said that during the two-day remand, the accused revealed that he had cracked a deal to send two persons abroad through a Pakistan-based travel agent for ₹25 lakh. He was paid ₹2 lakh as commission. An FIR under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Immigration Act was registered against him at Gharaunda police station of Punjab in 2019. The Karnal district police have arrested a man for allegedly duping two people of ₹ 25 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused has been identified as Lakhwinder of Patiala district in Punjab. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Labour union members protest in Karnal

KARNAL : Hundreds of members of the Mazdoor Unions on Monday took out a protest march for their demands on Labour Day (May 1). The protesters urged the government to ensure that working hours be fixed at eight hours and the salaries be given as per the working hours. They also demanded the government to increase the amount of the financial assistant to the next kin of four labourers who were killed in a labour quarter collapse in a rice mill at Taraori in Karnal last month.